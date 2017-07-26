Atlanta’s Relay bike share program officially debuts at 3 Buckhead spots

The blue bikes of Atlanta’s Relay bike share program made their official debut in Buckhead Wednesday, kicked off by representatives of the city of Atlanta, Livable Buckhead, and Relay with a ceremony at Tower Place Park.

Cushman & Wakefield and Regent Partners played a vital role in expanding Relay to Buckhead by providing space on their properties at Piedmont Center and Tower Place Park for the bike share stations. A third station is located at the Lenox MARTA station.

“We are thrilled to have bike sharing available in Buckhead,” said Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead, the nonprofit organization that collaborated with the city and commercial property owners to bring the three new Relay stations online.

“Millennials, who make up a sizable percentage of Buckhead’s workforce and residents, want transportation choices like this,” Starling explained. “They are comfortable with the sharing economy and they don’t rely on their cars in the same way that previous generations do. That makes bike sharing an especially good fit, and it gives us the opportunity to improve mobility by adding a new transportation option.”

Relay is a city-wide, public bike sharing program that began in late May 2016. An expansion in April 2017 brought the total number of bikes available to 500 at more than 50 stations across Atlanta. Relay offers multiple rental options with both pay-as-you-go and membership plans that are created and managed via an app on the user’s smartphone.

“People across the city have responded enthusiastically to Relay during its first year,” said Becky Katz, chief bicycle officer for the city of Atlanta. “With 500 bikes available and over 40,000 rides taken, we are looking forward to growing the bike share ridership and further expanding the system in Buckhead and citywide through the voter-approved TSPLOST funding.”

Cities across the country have embraced bike sharing as a way to integrate cycling into the daily travel patterns of both residents and visitors. The Buckhead stations have been strategically placed in locations that will provide a wide variety of people the opportunity to use bike sharing.

For example, the Tower Place Park station is located on a future segment of PATH400 and within easy reach of a completed segment of the multi-use trail, making it ideal for recreational use.

The Piedmont Center station provides a safe, easy way for workers in those buildings to reach nearby destinations during the work day, which is especially helpful for commuters who carpool or vanpool. The Lenox MARTA station bikes will give transit riders a convenient option for last-mile connectivity.

“Short-term rentals give people a chance to explore our expanding network of multi-use trails and surrounding community in a brand new way,” said Dist. 7 Atlanta City Councilman Howard Shook.

Relay is managed by CycleHop, which oversees similar programs in other cities including Phoenix, Ariz., Orlando and Tampa, Fla. Georgia’s Own Credit Union is the presenting sponsor of Relay.

To sign up for Relay or get more information, visit www.relaybikeshare.com.

By John Schaffner