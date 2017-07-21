Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Presents Global Runway

ATLANTA, GA – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) presented Global Runway, an ATLSkypointe program highlighting luxury retail brands. Atlanta’s global connections were celebrated with a fashion presentation and pop-up experience.

The multi-designer fashion presentation was comprised of five global brands hailing from Italy, Austria, and the United States, including Tommy Hilfiger, Salvatore Ferragamo, Swarovski, Sean John, and local emerging lifestyle brand Atealle. The event also bridged the gap between beauty and style by hosting a pop-up shop featuring national brands ExOfficio, Benefits Cosmetics and Bijoux Terner.

“Beyond being a major hub in the global transportation network, ATL is also the major hub for quality retail brands and the perfect backdrop to showcase this event,” said Roosevelt Council Jr., Airport General Manager. “With more than 300 commercial venues, ATLSkypointe is the connection between travel and fashion and offers something for everyone.”

ATLSkypointe also selected seven style influencers for the Global Runway Program, to reveal the newest styles offered at ATL and to amplify awareness of the airport’s extensive retail options. The style influencers included Jenna Wessinger of JustATouchTooMuch.com, Vincent Martinez of Fashionado.net, Satchel Jester of ScenebySatchel.com, Emily Loftiss of EmilyLoftiss.com, who served as emcee for the event, and twin sisters Laticia and D’ANA of BluHazl.com.