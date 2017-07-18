Coalition gifts Guidebook revenues to 3 health groups; offers free wills

For its 23rd year, the Buckhead Coalition has contributed to local nonprofit groups some of the advertising revenue derived from its annual Buckhead Guidebook. This year, the amount is $8,000 distributed to Buckhead Hospice, the Triangle Club, and the Atlanta Speech School.

The Coalition, which operates on its membership dues of $9,000 each annually, does not solicit or use any public funds, but passes through such benefits to other civic and service agencies in the Buckhead community. To date, it has donated more than $429,000 in this way..

Meanwhile, expanding its complimentary civic service for people in the Buckhead community, the Coalition recently instituted a new program providing free will forms.

After international news followed the death of musician Prince who died without a will, 45 people came forward claiming to be his heirs. The Coalition reasoned its will initiative could be an easy but important task to perform, according to the nonprofit’s President Sam Massell..

The American Bar Association has estimated that 50 percent of adults don’t have wills, and this number is reported to be as high as 64 percent according to a 2015 Harris Poll. Massell suggests “it might be procrastination, but lawyers interviewed believed most just didn’t want to address the subject of mortality, or were concerned it was prohibitively expensive.”

To avoid their dying intestate, the Coalition has started this program with a group of MBA students at the J. Mack Robinson College of Business’ Buckhead Campus with the free accommodation, recommending each also retain the professional services of an attorney for more complicated estates.

In the meantime, this example took only a few minutes for Attorney Michael Roth (of Graham and Jensen) to walk the prospects through the one-page form so that each is covered for the present. Roth, who can be reached at 404-835-9981, has given this service pro bono in partnership with the Coalition.

Other individuals in Buckhead can get a copy of this free will at 3340 Peachtree Road, the Coalition’s offices.

The Coalition is a nonprofit group of 100 business leaders by invitation serving the interests of the Buckhead community with the mission to nurture the quality of life of those who live, visit, work, and play in the north Atlanta community.

–John Schaffner