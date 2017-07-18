All 3 City Council president candidates to appear at forum Wednesday

The Northwest Community Alliance (NCA) will hold an Atlanta City Council President candidate forum, with all three major candidates on stage at the same time Wednesday (July 19) at 7 p.m. at the Northside Church of God, 1736 Harper St. NW (at Defoor Ave) in the Underwood Hills Neighborhood.

The three candidates are Atlanta City Councilwoman Felicia Moore, Atlanta City Councilman Alex Wan (both of which represent small parts of Buckhead) and Atlanta City Councilman CT Martin.

“Our previous NCA mayoral debates featured each candidate individually,” said NCA chairman Michael Koblentz. “Given that there are just three major candidates running for this office, all three contenders will describe how they see the role of the City Council president, and more broadly, give us their vision for Atlanta. “

The forum will then be opened up to questions from the audience. The questioners can direct their inquiry at a particular candidate or all the candidates, but all candidates will have the opportunity to chime in, if they so please.

CT Martin has been on the council since 1990. He is a board member of Another Way Out, Inc and chair of the City of Atlanta Employee Credit Union Board. Martin has worked on voter rights and has traveled extensively throughout the world.

Alex Wan volunteered for Open Hand in 1994, was a board member of “Our House” and volunteered for Joining Hearts Host Committee. He was elected to the Atlanta City Council in 2009. Councilman Wan is an openly gay man and serves as one of the few openly gay elected officials in Georgia.

Felicia Moore became active in community service in 1991 in the Riverside neighborhood where she served as president of the neighborhood association. She was also Chair of NPU-D for several years before running for city council in 1997 which she is serving in her fifth term.

The NCA is a coalition of northwest Atlanta neighborhoods and “neighborhood friendly” developers and businesses that promote smart growth. Its meetings are open to the public and the press.

–John Schaffner