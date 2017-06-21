Buckhead Coalition PAC to begin vetting mayoral candidates for its support

The Buckhead Coalition is activating its Better Community PAC ( political action committee) to interview each of the top eight contenders in Atlanta’s 2017 Mayoralty campaign—two at a time during the organization’s next four monthly meetings—in advance of funding candidates it endorses in each city race.

Having kicked off Atlanta’s 2017 Mayoralty campaign by introducing the eight top candidates at its January Annual Meeting, Coalition President, Sam Massell, a former Atlanta Mayor himself, emphasizes this is to be “the most important impact on our quality of life” he can imagine.

Although hearing from City Council and Atlanta Board of Education candidates has not been formalized, they, too, will be reviewed and supported.

After the candidates have been interviewed, the Better Community PAC, operated by the Coalition, will distribute funds to those favored and subsequently publicly endorse in each office.