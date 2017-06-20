Weddington Way to open bridal showroom in Lenox Square Banana Republic

Weddington Way– a fast-growing e-commerce business in the $100 billion wedding industry with virtual showrooms and collaborative online shopping experiences – is opening its first shop-in-shop Saturday, June 24, at Banana Republic in Buckhead’s Lenox Square.

Weddington Way was founded in 2012 by Stanford MBA graduate Ilana Stern with the goal of connecting bridal parties digitally, and making the bridesmaids dress shopping experience simple, fun and collaborative.

The Weddington Way showroom in Banana Republic brings to life the online approach with a physical location, allowing brides and their bridesmaids hands-on access to Weddington Way’s collection of bridesmaid dresses, all under $200.

The plan is to roll out more Weddington Way shop-in-shops in Banana Repurblic stores elsewhere.