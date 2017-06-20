Chicken Salad Chick to open 1st ITP Atlanta restaurant in north Buckhead

Chicken Salad Chick, a southern inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is placing its first store inside the perimeter in Buckhead with a grand opening on Tuesday, June 27 at 4365 Roswell Road, NE in the Roswell Wieuca Shopping Center.

A ribbon cutting will be at 10 a.m. with the official door-opening at 10:30 a.m. With the addition of the new Buckhead store, the community can anticipate whetting their palates with over a dozen specialty chicken salad flavors, fresh soups, salads, sides and full-service catering.

Every week until the grand opening, fans can enter to win a year of free chicken salad by liking the restaurant’s Facebook page. During grand opening week, Chicken Salad Chick will have daily giveaways and specials at the new restaurant:

Tuesday, June 27 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year – The first 100 guests (age 16 or older who have downloaded the Craving Credits app) will win one large Quick Chick of chicken salad every month for an entire year!

Wednesday, June 28 – Free Scoop Day – The first 100 guests to order a Chick Special receive a free scoop of their choice on their next visit!

Thursday, June 29 – Free Stainless Steel Bottle – The first 100 guests to spend over $25 will receive a complimentary, limited edition Chicken Salad Chick stainless sports bottle.

Friday, June 30 – Free Chick PopSocket – The first 100 guests to spend over $15 will receive a limited edition Chicken Salad Chick PopSocket for their phone!

Saturday, July 1 – Free Chick Cooler – With the purchase of two Quick Chicks To-Go, the first 100 guests will receive a free Chick Cooler, ready to be stocked with ice for a delicious picnic.

The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 in the kitchen of founder, Stacy Brown. She launched her first restaurant with the business expertise of her future husband and fellow founder, Kevin Brown. Together, they opened a small takeout restaurant, which quickly grew.

Under the leadership of CEO Scott Deviney, and with majority investment partner, Eagle Merchant Partners, the Chicken Salad Chick now has 70 restaurants in nine states across the Southeast.

This new location marks the 16th Chicken Salad Chick location in Georgia, and the seventh location for Origin Development Group, an Atlanta-based restaurant development fund founded by Darren DeVore and Lauren Fernandez.

For more information, please visit www.chickensaladchick.com, www.theChickCaters.com or call 844-41-CHICK (844-412-4425). Follow Chicken Salad Chick Buckhead on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news and special contests.

–John Schaffner