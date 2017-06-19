BBA to hear about Smart City concept, tecnology to improve transportation

The president of an Atlanta transportation technology company will address the Buckhead Business Association on June 22 and speak about the Smart City concept and how Atlanta should incorporate technology to improve the public transportation and parking experience.

Mitch Skyer has worked in the transit and parking industry since 2002 and has been president of Passio Technologies since 2010. He has also been president of the Solstice Transportation Group since 2007.

Passio works with universities, corporations, and municipalities throughout the country to provide transportation and parking operations with technology and consulting solutions. Skyer’s presentation will focus on how the Atlanta region should use technology to improve the public transportation experience, particularly in the wake of recent events such as the Interstate 85 bridge collapse.

“The ‘Smart City’ concept is real, and we see it taking hold in cities across the country,” Skyer said. “Transit systems have a role to play. Public transportation is no longer just a way to travel from Point A to Point B. It’s truly becoming an ingrained part of a city’s culture.”

Skyer actively participates in several regional and national trade associations, including the International Parking Institute (IPI), the National Association of College Auxiliary Services (NACAS) and the American Public Transportation Association (APTA).

A graduate of Binghamton University in New York, Skyer earned an MBA from the University at Buffalo and has lived in suburban Atlanta for more than 20 years.

The BBA meets at 7:30 a.m. most Thursday mornings at the City Club of Buckhead, on the 18th floor of the Atlanta Financial Center, 3343 Peachtree Road. BBA breakfast meetings feature a mix of business, political and civic leaders as speakers. Tickets for members are $10 in advance and $12 at the door; non-member tickets are $20.

