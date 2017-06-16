City Council unit approves $3 million to build out 2 new parks in Buckhead

The Atlanta City Council’s Finance/Executive Committee approved legislation June 14 that will fund the conversion of two city-owned Buckhead lots into fully equipped public parks—Lenox Park and Old Ivy Park—at a cost of $3 million.

The legislation goes to the full City Council for a vote June 19.

The funding will go towards soft costs associated with the conversions, and improvements such as accessible walking paths, green infrastructure, the installation of new amenities such as playgrounds, pavilions, plazas, bike racks, park benches, trash receptacles, security lighting and the addition of accessible parking spaces.

Those lots had been purchased previously by the city as part of an ongoing effort to expand the park and trail system in this underserved part of Buckhead. The acquisition and build-out dollars come from a trust fund developers pay into when conducting area projects.

“Under the leadership of Mayor Kasim Reed, we continue to make unprecedented levels of investments to create a world-class parks system right here in Atlanta,” said Department of Parks and Recreation Commissioner Amy Phuong. “I’m excited to leverage these resources to expand our greenspaces in our most underserved communities.”

Dist. 7 Councilman Howard Shook, who has led the effort to bring more public green space to Buckhead said, “I would like to thank everyone for supporting our parks initiative. We’ve doubled our green space inventory in a very short period of time and there are no plans to slow down now.”

–John Schaffner