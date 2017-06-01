Buckhead Coalition Thanks Georgia Dot

Recovering from the devastating impact the I-85 Bridge Collapse cost the Buckhead Community, the Buckhead Coalition has thanked GA DOT’s Commissioner and staff. Pictured are Commissioner Russell McMurry (center) receiving the plaque of appreciation from Coalition President Sam Massell and Coalition Chairperson Juanita Baranco.

Massell, a former politician himself, acknowledged how meaningful it was that the state agency accepted and achieved the challenge to complete the bridge replacement weeks earlier than had been estimated. He added that expediting the work definitely benefited business, and was important to the quality of life of those who live, visit, work, and play in the area.

Commissioner McMurry noted the value of partnerships with nonprofit civic groups like the Coalition and the cooperation between governmental entities, in this case the City of Atlanta, State of Georgia, and U.S. Agencies.