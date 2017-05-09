Buckhead Coalition Donates Sculpture To The Buckhead (Ida Williams) Branch

As part of the remodeling arrangement of the Peachtree / Roswell / Sardis triangle park, the larger than life size buck sculpture housed on that property has been relocated to the Buckhead branch library. Titled “The Storyteller” by the Alabama artist Frank Fleming, Buckhead Coalition President Sam Massell reasoned it was most appropriate to be at a library.

The Coalition commissioned this work of art in 1998 and has now donated it (and three accompanying bronze dogs plus one rabbit) to the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System. The stylized figure depicts a half-man / half-buck sitting atop a log telling a story to the surrounding area of how Buckhead got its name.

Reportedly, a hunter hung a trophy buck’s head in front of nearby Irby’s Tavern around 1838 where after travelers were known to say “let’s meet at the buck’s head” and the area soon became known as “Buckhead”.