Two Organizations Benefit Cancer Causes

Buckhead, April 30, 2017, (left to right) Drew Edwards and Roderick MacKenzie, partners in the social enterprise, Brides Against Breast Cancer, are standing next to the organization’s most unique wedding dress which was on display at the recent Artz Eatz and Beatz fundraiser at the AC Hotel by Marriott Atlanta in Buckhead.

Brides Against Breast Cancer provides affordable donated pre-owned or sample wedding dresses to brides through its retail location in Chamblee GA, trunk shows traveling across America and a robust website for brides who cannot travel. The organization also supports breast cancer causes with proceeds from dress sales. https://www.facebook.com/ NEWBridesAgainstBreastCancer

Artz Eatz and Beatz started out as a way to help, educate and to bring awareness to breast cancer and to help fund the research for a cure. Event organizer Anderson Smith recently lost the love of his life to breast cancer and wanted to do something to continue the effort in fighting this disease. “We both loved art, food and music, so Artz Eatz and Beatz was born,” said Anderson.

The art at the fundraiser was provided by local artists Anderson Smith, Jeremy Brown, Carmen Ashley Rice, Greg Noblin, Amber Langford and Amy Radar.