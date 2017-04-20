The Homestead at Ridgewood Heights Features 12 Spacious Age-Targeted Homes Buckhead Enclave by Jim Chapman Communities Now Open for Presale

ATLANTA (April 17, 2017) – Jim Chapman, president of Jim Chapman Communities , the Atlanta-based homebuilder specializing in luxury homes and 55+ communities, announces that his newest age-targeted neighborhood, The Homestead at Ridgewood Heights on Moores Mill Road in Buckhead, is open for presale.

“We are only building a dozen beautiful new homes in this premier Atlanta location, and we are confident that they will sell fast,” notes Chapman, himself a Buckhead native and current resident. “Now is the time to come select your lot and the floorplan that suits you best.”

In The Homestead at Ridgewood Heights, the spacious two-story homes with four or five bedrooms include options like finished basements, attic living and bonus rooms. Seven homesites border a wooded parcel that cannot be developed. Located in the Morris Brandon school district and close to top private schools, this neighborhood is ideal for families. Master-on-the-main plans and elevator options make the homes equally desirable for empty nesters who wish to downsize without leaving Buckhead.

Jim Chapman is known for his thoughtful development and strategic sourcing, and is currently the only builder in Atlanta creating close-in, age-targeted communities like this Buckhead enclave. Desirable features, including a screened-in, covered rear patio with a 42” vented fireplace, hearth and mantle, and the option to fully enclose, heat and cool the space, are designed to please today’s sophisticated buyers who are looking for a well-crafted home in this superb Buckhead location. Prices in The Homestead at Ridgewood Heights start from the high $800s. Floorplans offered include:

The Medlock: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with a bonus room – 3324 sq. ft.

The Andrews: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths – 2844 sq. ft.

The Chestatee: 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths – 3332 sq. ft.

Sue Slover, REALTOR® with Engel & Völkers Buckhead Atlanta, is the official listing agent for this luxury enclave. To learn more about available lots and floorplans at The Homestead at Ridgewood Heights, please contact her at 404-518-7653 or visit www.jimchapmancommunities.com.

Directions:

From I-75 take Moores Mill west towards Bolton Road. Travel approximately 1.5 miles and The Homestead at Ridgewood Heights is on the left.

About Jim Chapman:

Jim Chapman, an Atlanta native, started his own custom home building firm, Jim Chapman Fine Homes, in 1998 after earning an MBA from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill. In 2005, he began to also build and develop an active adult portfolio under the brand of Jim Chapman Communities. Currently, he is building under both brands throughout Buckhead, Vinings, Cobb, Forsyth, Fulton, and Cherokee counties. His design partner, mentor and father, Jim Chapman Sr., is a well-known Atlanta architect.