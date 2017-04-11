Buckhead Coalition Pleads For Work Stoppage On Community’s Streets

Predicting worsening traffic congestion caused by the I-85 collapse, the Buckhead Coalition nonprofit chamber-type organization has issued a plea for temporary discontinuance on all unrelated road work. The request has been communicated to Georgia Department of Transportation; Atlanta City Council; City of Atlanta Department of Public Works; Commercial Board of Realtors; National Association Industrial and Office Properties; Association of Building Contractors; and Associated General Contractors, as well as a general public plea through an ad campaign in the daily newspaper.

Coalition President Sam Massell explained that “with Spring Break over for local schools more families will have returned from vacation and will be back to driving habits, taking children to school, shopping, visiting friends, and more.” Massell suggested “all could help, from temporarily discontinuing lane striping, pothole repairs, crane road closings, and even leaf blowing.”

The ads conclude with the request that all exercise the power to be “not part of the problem, but part of the solution.”

About The Buckhead Coalition

THE BUCKHEAD COALITION is an influential nonprofit civic association, much like a chamber of commerce, for this affluent northern quadrant of the city of Atlanta. Its membership is limited to 100 CEOs of major area firms, by invitation. Its mission is to “nurture the quality of life and help coördinate an orderly growth” within its 28 square miles, with a population of over 87,000. It was formed in 1988. Its founding President is Sam Massell, a former Mayor of Atlanta. Its Chairman (changed every two years) is Juanita P. Baranco, Chief Operating Officer of Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead.