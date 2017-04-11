Published on April 11th, 2017 |0
Buckhead Coalition Pleads For Work Stoppage On Community’s Streets
Coalition President Sam Massell explained that “with Spring Break over for local schools more families will have returned from vacation and will be back to driving habits, taking children to school, shopping, visiting friends, and more.” Massell suggested “all could help, from temporarily discontinuing lane striping, pothole repairs, crane road closings, and even leaf blowing.”
The ads conclude with the request that all exercise the power to be “not part of the problem, but part of the solution.”
About The Buckhead Coalition
THE BUCKHEAD COALITION is an influential nonprofit civic association, much like a chamber of commerce, for this affluent northern quadrant of the city of Atlanta. Its membership is limited to 100 CEOs of major area firms, by invitation. Its mission is to “nurture the quality of life and help coördinate an orderly growth” within its 28 square miles, with a population of over 87,000. It was formed in 1988. Its founding President is Sam Massell, a former Mayor of Atlanta. Its Chairman (changed every two years) is Juanita P. Baranco, Chief Operating Officer of Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead.