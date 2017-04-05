Kristin Klingshirn of The Bert Show Speaks at Atlanta Professional Women in Building Event on April 12

ATLANTA (April 5, 2017) – The Atlanta Chapter of Professional Women in Building, one of the fastest-growing councils of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, welcomes keynote speaker Kristin Klingshirn, Co-Host and Entertainment News Director of The Bert Show, at its quarterly luncheon on Wednesday, April 12 at Villa Christina. The event will start at 11:15AM.

She will talk about the importance of knowing one’s worth in the workplace – especially vital for women in order to thrive in a male dominated profession such as construction.

In 2011, Kristin, a graduate of the University of Kentucky, joined Q100’s The Bert Show, a nationally syndicated radio show based out of Atlanta. Since then, the show has grown from 3 to 17 markets.

“While we certainly have fun on the air, we don’t shy away from tackling tough topics,” she says.

Atlanta PWB and GAHBA Members and guests are invited to register now for this event that will likely sell out.

April 12 – PWB-Atlanta Chapter Meeting

11:15AM Registration & Networking

11:45AM Lunch and Program Begins

Hyatt Atlanta Perimeter-Villa Christina

4000 Summit Blvd, Atlanta, GA 30319

To register: www.atlantahomebuilders.com or call 770-938-9900.

PWB Members: $35; non-PWB members: $45; non-HBA members: $55.

About Professional Women in Building (PWB):

The award-winning Professional Women In Building – Atlanta chapter (PWB) currently consists of more than 165 members and is one of the fastest-growing PWB chapters in the U.S. It is a council of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association – a 1,000-member, not-for-profit trade association affiliated with the Home Builders Association of Georgia and the National Association of Home Builders. The NAHB Professional Women in Building Council (PWB) represents members working in all facets of the industry as builders, developers, remodelers, trade contractors, architects, marketers, designers and mortgage brokers. PWB is largest council in the nation and is the voice of women in the building industry, dedicated to promoting, industry professional and supporting its members at the local, state and national levels by offering networking and educational opportunities through legislative awareness and outreach and professional and personal development.