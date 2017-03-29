Buckhead Coalition Taps Three For 2017 Open Seats

(above – Tony Conway)

Although the national average for membership retention by nonprofits is only eighty percent, the Buckhead Coalition is proud to have had only three non renewals. With this number representing the lowest loss of affiliation in its twenty-nine year history, the group is understandably pleased with its recognition of achievement.

As a membership by invitation group, with a complement limited to 100, (with annual dues of $9,000 each), it restricts its enrollment to heads of firms having a major impact on the Buckhead community’s economic health. Its mission is to nurture the quality of life of those who live, visit, work, and play in its twenty-eight-square-mile boundary.

The new Directors enrolled are W. Harrison Coleman, Jr., Partner in the law firm of Coleman Talley LLP; Tony Conway, Chief Executive Officer of Legendary Events LLC; and David R. Coxon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Georgia Primary Bank.

Other Membership adjustments include Heath W. Campbell, substituted for Dontá Wilson heading Branch Banking & Trust Company here, and Jenni Bonura substituted for Dan Parmer heading Harry Norman Realtors here, with Wilson promoted to Chief Client Experience Officer in Winston-Salem, and Parmer named Chairman Emeritus; plus Barry Hundley, an ex officio member as President this year of the affiliated Buckhead Business Association. Added to this list is Randolph J. Koporc, reinstated on his return to Georgia as Regional President of Fifth Third Bank.

Sam Massell, Founding President, of the Coalition, thanked the club’s members “for this overwhelming vote of confidence”, adding, “there is no better way to show approval of our agenda than with your regular renewal year after year.”

Although the Coalition does not appeal to the public for any money, it does manage the Better Community Political Action Committee with voluntary funds, and will be materially involved in this year’s City of Atlanta nonpartisan elections of Mayor, City Council, and Board of Education, which has already attracted almost a dozen candidates for the top position. Emphasizing the importance of this exercise, Massell urges every audience to “get informed and get involved”.

# # # #

About The Buckhead Coalition

THE BUCKHEAD COALITION is an influential nonprofit civic association, much like a chamber of commerce, for this affluent northern quadrant of the city of Atlanta. Its membership is limited to 100 CEOs of major area firms, by invitation. Its mission is to “nurture the quality of life and help coördinate an orderly growth” within its 28 square miles, with a population of over 87,000. It was formed in 1988. Its founding President is Sam Massell, a former Mayor of Atlanta. Its Chairman (changed every two years) is Juanita P. Baranco, Chief Operating Officer of Mercedes-Benz of Buckhead.