Buckhead Shell gas station undergoing massive renovation; to reopen in fall

The Buckhead Shell gas station, located at Roswell and Powers Ferry roads, has been shut down since mid-January for total remodeling to an urban, eco-friendly gas station and convenience store, with Georgia’s first parking garage with an “Auto-Lift” elevator.

The gas station, owned and operated by Smita and Mahesh Patel, will feature an energy efficient “Big Ass” fan, a Beer Cave and full-service carry-out-only Dunkin Donuts and Subway food outlets. The station plans to re-open in this fall.

The challenges in the re-design were numerous, starting with a triangular-shaped 1.5-acre corner lot, which limits parking and affects the size of the building.

Since parking is limited, there will be an underground parking garage with four spots and an “Auto-Lift” elevator designed to get cars in and out of the garage without drivers having to use a ramp. Although common in New York City, this is the first to be placed in any Georgia building.

The station will go green by only using LED lights and 50-plus solar panels on the building and canopy that will be tied into the power grid with an inverter. The building will feature a natural gas powered back-up generator to ensure the lights never go out, no matter what.

Rain water will be collected in two underground vaults to be recycled, and there will be a state-of-the-art underground storm water system that will eliminate and/or reduce the water run-off into the Atlanta storm water system.

For electric car drivers, Georgia Power plans to install an Electric Vehicle DC Fast Charger with two parking spaces which the community can use free of charge.

Before the Patels could remodel the station, they first had to find an architect that could design a building to fit in tight spaces. They found international architect Inato Sema, who is known for designing buildings for tight spaces that are both functional and efficient. The interior layout was designed by Paragon Solutions from Dallas, Texas.

The final drawings and construction documents fell on the shoulders of Atlanta architects Randy Pimsler and James Cain. The City of Atlanta and its staff were supportive, as were the two area Neighborhood Planning Units B and C.

The Buckhead Shell was first purchased by the Patels in 1998, and was originally known as the old Phillips 66 gas station. A few years later they built out on both sides of the original kiosk to sell grocery products and changed the brand to Shell.

In 2012, they decided to increase the size of the building again. The initial idea was to delete the car wash and enclose that space into a retail area, but that would mean the building would still be an outdated and inefficient building. After years of planning and reviewing designs, the expansion and remodeling is underway.

–By John Schaffner