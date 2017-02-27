SalesLoft software firm leaving Buckhead to expand in Midtown

SalesLoft, a Buckhead-based software firm that has been located near the Atlanta Tech Village on Piedmont Road, plans a move to Midtown late this summer as part of a company growth. Plans call for an August move of SalesLoft to the Regions Plaza.

The company has about 125 employees in Buckhead, but plans a five-year expansion in which it adds 250 jobs, according to Kevin O’Malley, vice president of marketing at the company. Most of the new employees will be software engineers, but sales and marketing staff is also in demand.

The company designs and sells software that corporate sales divisions can use to improve communication among staff members and between sales staffers and clients. It ties together email, phone and social media.

“We are trying to really put Atlanta tech on the market,” O’Malley said. The company recently raised $15 million, which will help fund its expansion, he said.

By John Schaffner