Fulton Commission Chairman John Eaves seeking Atlanta mayor post

Fulton County Commission Chairman John Eaves this week threw his hat into the crowded ring of nearly a dozen announced candidates seeking to become the next mayor of the city of Atlanta.

Despite his relatively late entry into the race, Eaves, who was first elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2006, said he had been thinking about running for some time. “I am enthusiastically putting my hat in the ring for consideration,” he said.

“I felt the city needed someone of my caliber,” Eaves added. “The city of Atlanta deserves transparency, and I want to set the tone.”

Eaves cited his leadership as the chairman of the state’s largest county, and said he has proven that he is able to bring “diverse constituencies t o g e t h e r f o r common goals.” He has helped shepherd a strategic plan for the county and has worked on justice reform and other issues in Fulton.

“If there’s a time to exit from Fulton County, it’s a good time to exit,” Eaves said. “I certainly feel that we have a good, strong track record. The government is not perfect, but it’s in favorable standing.” Eaves’ term ends in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Buckhead resident and veteran politician Robb Pitts announced he is seeking Eaves position as chairman of the Fulton County Commission, where he has served several terms as a commission member.

In addition to Eaves, the candidates vying to replace Mayor Kasim Reed include Atlanta City Council President Ceasar Mitchell, council members Kwanza Hall, Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms, former Atlanta chief operating officer Peter Aman, former Atlanta Workforce Development Agency director Michael Sterling, State Sen. Vincent Fort and former Atlanta City Council president Cathy Woolard.

–By John Schaffner