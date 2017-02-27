You can impact the future by attending BUCKHEAD REdeFINED meeting Feb. 27

Listen up Buckhead residents! If you want to know what near-term and long-term changes are being planned for your community—and maybe have some input into what those changes will be and when—you need to set apart an hour Monday night (Feb. 27) to preview that BUCKHEAD REdeFINED master plan action plan meeting at the Atlanta International School.

The BUCKHEAD REdeFINED master plan is entering its final phase – the development of an action plan for addressing concerns that have been identified through a six-month process of stakeholder and public engagement.

The public will have the opportunity to review the proposed action plan at a meeting to be held in the main auditorium of the Atlanta International School on Monday at 6 p.m.

“We have heard from hundreds of Buckhead residents, business leaders, workers and community advocates,” said Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead and project lead for BUCKHEAD REdeFINED.

“Now is the time to turn that input into a plan of action that will deliver tangible results in both the short term and in decades to come,” she added.

The BUCKHEAD REdeFINED team has identified three areas where the public and stakeholders want to see the community improve:

Vitality: Activating public spaces to create a more vibrant and stimulating place

Mobility: Improving multi-modal access in, around, and throughout Buckhead

Livability: Providing programmatic and policy changes that create a safer, more comfortable, and inclusive district.

BUCKHEAD REdeFINED is being led by five Buckhead organizations – Livable Buckhead, Buckhead Community Improvement District, Buckhead Coalition, Buckhead Business Association and Buckhead Rotary. The process is also being guided by a steering committee representing more than 40 different interests in the community.

BUCKHEAD REdeFINED incorporates two large projects already underway – the park over GA 400 and improvements to the Lenox Road corridor – and it will develop 100-day and five-year action plans to guide Buckhead development and improvements. The entire project is scheduled to continue through April.

The Feb. 27 meeting is the third public event to gather input and share progress updates. A copy of the presentations from the previous meetings and other information about BUCKHEAD REdeFINED is available via the project website – buckheadredefined.com. To view the presentation materials that will be the subject of Monday evening’s meeting, click here.

The proposed action plan includes several near-term projects to reduce traffic congestion, improve intersections, develop pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, create parks and greenspace, and add public art and activities. Specific action plan concepts include:

Buckhead Loop Trail, a multi-use path that would provide much needed east-west connectivity

Piedmont Corridor Improvements to increase walkability, add median turn lanes, and beautify the streetscape

Dedicated bicycle lane from the intersection of PATH400 and Old Ivy Rd. to Lenox Square

In addition, several of the ambitious concepts presented in January are being recommended for further study, including:

Diverging diamond interchange at Lenox Rd. and GA 400

New GA 400 interchange at East Paces Ferry Rd.

Improvements to the Phipps/Monarch ramp and Peachtree Rd./Lenox Rd. intersection

Proposed nine-acre Park Over GA 400

Be sure to come prepared to the Monday meeting with ideas and feedback on ways you would like to redefine Buckhead’s future. Click here to submit your ideas before the meeting.

BUCKHEAD REdeFINED is being funded largely by the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Livable Centers Initiative.

–By John Schaffner