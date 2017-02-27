Buckhead’s Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis hotels both get new restaurant concepts

Fine dining options at Buckhead’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel has again recently undergone a change, with both The Café and the Lobby Lounge having closed and being replaced this summer with a new Mediterranean concept called Trade Root..

The Ritz-Carlton move constitutes the second Buckhead hotel to reveal plans for a new upscale eatery in the first couple of months this year. In January, The St. Regis Hotel opened The Tavern at Atlas on its first floor.

The Ritz-Carlton restaurant and bar, designed by Wimberley Interiors, will feature old world eats “plated with a distinctly Southern flavor,” according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution report.

As part of the renovation, the hotel’s wine bar area, located near The Café and Lobby Lounge, will become a new events space branded as The Legacy Ballroom. Finally, the elegant jewel one floor up once known as the storied Dining Room will be rechristened The Founders Room.

“We know that Trade Root will be a place for our guests to enjoy gathering and creating new memories, and we look forward to this new chapter for our hotel and community,” Erwin Schinnerl, the spot’s general manager, said.

–By John Schaffner