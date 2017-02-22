Coalition President Sam Massell to deliver annual State of Buckhead

Former Atlanta Mayor Sam Massell, the founding president of the Buckhead Coalition, will deliver his annual State of Buckhead Address Thursday (Feb. 23) during what is always the most attended and popular breakfast meeting of the Buchead Business Association each year.

The meeting will be held at 7:30 a.m. at the City Club of Buckhead, located on the 18th floor of the Atlanta Financial Center, 3343 Peachtree Road in Buckhead. Early arrival is suggested for this popular meeting. Cost for BBA Members: $10 if you pre-register, $12 at the door. For visitors and guests the cost is $20 and includes continental breakfast and validated self-parking. Register online now!

Massell, a life-long resident of Atlanta, has had successful careers in real estate brokerage, elected office, the field of tourism, and association management is Buckhead’s top cheerleader, but he is plugged in to everything that is going on in the community and is always anxious to discuss new development and economic data and trends.

While in real estate, Massell became extremely active in a wide range of civic work, which eventually led to the political arena. He served twenty-two years in elected offices, including eight as president of Atlanta’s Board of Aldermen (now known as the City Council) and four as this city’s mayor.

Among other achievements, his administration as Mayor is credited with establishing MARTA (Atlanta’s mass transit program), with developing the city’s first enclosed arena (the Omni Coliseum), and with providing the “Five Points” Central City Woodruff Park, all with no call on ad valorem taxes. He also pioneered minority opportunities in city government, appointing the first female to Atlanta’s City Council and the first Blacks as City Department heads.

–John Schaffner

While holding the office of mayor, he was also chosen as president of the 15,000-member National League of Cities. In addition, he has served a four-year term on the Board of the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, and was a Board Member of the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games.

Mayor Massell now manages a nonprofit civic organization as the 1988 founding President of the Buckhead Coalition. This is an association of Chief Executive Officers of major businesses in this area on the north side of Atlanta who have pooled their strengths to nurture the quality of life and guide the orderly growth of Buckhead.

He has been honored by induction into the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau “Hospitality Hall of Fame”; Georgia Municipal Association “Government Hall of Fame”; Georgia State University Robinson College “Business Hall of Fame”; Georgia Trend Magazine “Most Influential Georgian’s Hall of Fame”, and International Civil Rights King Center “Walk of Fame”. He is also a recipient of the coveted Council for Quality Growth “Four Pillar Award” and Wesley Woods “Heroes, Saints and Legends Award”.