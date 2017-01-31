The eighth annual Bully Ball will take place March 4, 2017 at the St. Regis, Atlanta. The event is chaired by former Atlanta Falcon, Bill Fralic and his wife Susan. Richie Arpino will serve as Master of Ceremonies. The black-tie event features a seated dinner, live and silent auctions, casino games and performing this year, The Potentials. Bulldog lovers from across the Southeast will gather to raise money for the Georgia English Bulldog Rescue. Celebrity bulldogs in attendance include Citadel mascot, General II, and Mississippi State’s official mascot, Bully XXI.

Sample auction items include a Porsche Experience, a luxury New York getaway, custom Bulldog artwork, Pappy Van Winkle, a VIP Golf weekend for 4 and much more. Four featured artists- Rubem Robierb, Chad Shore, Timothy Berry and Sean Curtis, will be creating one-of-a-kind lifesize fiberglass bulldog statues for attendees to bid on. The 2016 Bully Ball raised over $155,000 ensuring that no dogs will be turned away due to lack of funds.

GEBR relies solely on donations to re-home and rehabilitate neglected English bulldogs. All money raised at the 2017 Bully Ball will go directly to the medical care of their rescued bulldogs. Tickets start at $200 for individuals, VIP tables and sponsorships are available.

For more information go to http://www.thebullyball.com

ABOUT GEBR

Georgia English Bulldog Rescue, Inc., (GEBR) was incorporated in January 2009 as a nonstock, non-profit corporation with Federal Tax Exemption as a public charity under Section 501 (c) 3 of the Internal Revenue Code. GEBR relies solely on donations for the care and treatment of the rescued Bulldogs that are admitted to the organization. Our mission is to first ensure the safety and well being of all English Bulldogs taken in and second to educate the public in the care of English Bulldogs. GEBR rehabilitates and re-homes English Bulldogs that are sick, neglected, abused, or injured and provides a safe alternative to shelters for owners that are faced with the already difficult decision of finding a new home for their English bulldog.

Learn more at http://www.georgiaenglishbulldogrescue.org