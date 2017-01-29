Regent Partners, Batson-Cook plan $400M Buckhead mixed-use project

Buckhead-based Regent Partners LLC has formed a joint-venture partnership with Batson-Cook Development Co., a subsidiary of Japan’s Kajima Corp., to develop a $400 million transit-oriented mixed-use project in Buckhead that’s been proposed for more than two years.

The development project, which will include office, retail and multifamily residential, will be located at 3354 and 3356 Peachtree Road, near the Buckhead MARTA rail station and directly adjacent to the proposed 9-acre park over GA 400 and the rail station. Construction is expected to begin in 2018.

The Buckhead Community Improvement District has proposed the 9-acre park in air space over a half-mile stretch of GA 400 from the Buckhead Loop to Peachtree Road. The $245 million park will serve as the entrance to the joint venture’s new project.

Regent Partners founding partner David Allman is the chairman of the BCID board and has been a strong supporter of the proposed park plan.

Regent Partners and capital partner Batson-Cook would develop two buildings with more than 550,000 square feet of office and retail space, 60 condos, and 300 apartments. The architect is Smallwood, Reynolds, Stewart & Stewart Associates Inc. The joint venture closed on the four-acre site Jan. 20.

The project will feature outlet roads leading to Peachtree Road, Piedmont Road and the Buckhead Loop. The new MARTA pedestrian bridge spanning GA 400, which was also a BCID project, gives the project direct access to public transit.

Atlanta-based Regent Partners is a real estate development, acquisitions, investment and service firm. The company has acquired and developed more than 10 million square feet valued in excess of $2 billion.

BCDC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kajima USA, based in Atlanta. The company provides development and capital solutions, primarily through partnerships on commercial real estate projects in the Southeast.

With the deal, Batson-Cook continues to expand its Atlanta development portfolio. It has already partnered with Novare Group on its SkyHouse projects in Atlanta (including Buckhead) and Fuqua Development with projects including the The Battery Atlanta, the mixed-use development next to SunTrust Park.