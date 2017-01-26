Gateway Hosts Grand Opening Event For Verde And Cheeky

Patrons enjoyed DJ Kiki and local musician, Mario Diaz, along with a TapSnap photo booth and Atlanta’s social set.

ATLANTA – January 25, 2017 – Verde and Cheeky restaurants teamed up to celebrate their grand openings at Gateway, a new outdoor lifestyle center in the heart of North Buckhead, with a social soiree on Tuesday, January 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. Notable Atlantans in attendance were Jessica Shops’ Jessica Dauler, Toni Moceri, Mark Mansfield, Patti Dickey, Melanie Mueller Prince, Atlanta Eats’ Rob Sterns, Jim and Linique Weinberg, Michelle Kim, Alyson Hoag, Nyssa Green and many others. Also in attendance were residents from the adjacent The Collection apartments, Tower Place 100 tenants and a bevy of corporate executives from Gateway owner and operator, Core Property Capital.

Guests enjoyed specialty margaritas from Verde, as well as the popular “P.Y.O.B” (Pour Your Own Beer) station at Cheeky featuring brews from Red Brick Brewery among other local breweries. Delicious culinary delights were ever-flowing from both restaurants, and included menu items below. DJ Kiki spun dance-worthy tunes and local musician, Mario Diaz performed live while guests enjoyed documenting the evening in the TapSnap 1103 Photo Booth.

Below are the samplings patrons enjoyed at the invite-only event, with a full menu listed on both websites. Verde and Cheeky are open for lunch, dinner and cocktails seven days a week.

On the menu at Verde: A variety of tacos, including seasoned and braised Barbacoa beef in a spicy pepper sauce, queso fresco, cilantro and pickled red onions; Pulled pork with BBQ sauce and fresh tossed slaw; Sweet chili shrimp, panko fried, topped with chili mayo, lettuce, tomato and green onions; Crispy calamari with jalapeño ranch dipping sauce; Ceviche and guacamole.

On the menu at Cheeky: Vegetarian quesadillas; Agave chili and lime chicken wings; Crispy chicken and smoked gouda taquitos topped with black bean puree and sour cream; Guacamole, salsa and queso with jalapeños.

Gateway also currently features Tupelo Honey Cafe, Taka Sushi and Passion, Sprouts Farmers Market, Blast Fitness, Kale Me Crazy, Corks & Caps and Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop. A variety of new merchants will be opening at Gateway throughout the year, including Massage Heights, Charter Bank and more.

ABOUT GATEWAY

Gateway, located at 4600 Roswell Rd., is a 122,000 sq. ft. multi-use retail, dining and living centerpiece located in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Owned and managed by Core Property Capital, Gateway features a variety of restaurants, retailers and local specialty stores. For more information, visit gatewayatl.com, connect via Facebook and Twitter.