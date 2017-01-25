PATH400 greenway trail reaches 50 percent completion by end of 2016

As 2016 ended and the new year began, Buckhead’s PATH400 could celebrate reaching 50 percent completion—with 2.5 miles of trail now open to the public—and doing it just three years after the initial groundbreaking.

The two newest segments—one between Sidney Marcus Boulevard and Miami Circle, the other between Old Ivy and Wieuca roads—officially opened to the public in the waning days of 2016, although nearby residents have been enjoying these sections of the trail since the late fall.

Construction is now mobilizing on another one-mile segment of the trail that will run from Miami Circle north across GA 400 to the back of Lenox Square. This is a critical piece of PATH400, as it will provide access to the Lenox MARTA station via a spur trail.

At the northern end of the trail, work has started to extend PATH400 across the Wieuca Road bridge over GA 400. This takes PATH400 to the crosswalk used to access Sarah Smith Elementary’s Intermediate Campus, which will help students get to school on foot or by bike easier and more safely.

Crews will also soon begin work on Old Ivy Road., creating eight parking spaces under the GA 400 overpass. Not only will this provide parking for PATH400 and the recently added Old Ivy Park, but should have a traffic calming effect that will make the area safer for pedestrians.

“We are really picking up steam on this project,” said Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead. “Each completed segment puts PATH400 within reach of a new set of people — students walking to Sarah Smith Elementary, south Buckhead residents traveling to Miami Circle businesses, and north Buckhead residents looking for a car-free place to exercise. PATH400 now has something to offer all of them.”

PATH400 is also becoming a vital link in a growing regional network of trails. Sandy Springs is proceeding toward design of the PATH400 segment between Loridans Dr. and I-285, where the greenway is incorporated into the plans for a reconfigured interchange with GA 400.

Plans to connect to the South Fork Conservancy’s North Confluence Trail and the Atlanta BeltLine are also proceeding.

Livable Buckhead recently launched a PATH400 website – www.path400greenway.org –to provide construction updates and information about accessing the greenway. In addition to greenway maps and project updates, the site also provides the latest information on events along PATH400.