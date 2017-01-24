Hurry! Contribute $100 to PATH400 today and get invited to special party

The Buckhead Condo Alliance is hosting a special party for the first 50 donors contributing $100 or more to the PATH400 Capital Campaign at The Palm Restaurant in Buckhead’s Westin hotel. But hurry…You have to contribute by today (Jan. 24) in order to attend the event on the evening of Jan. 26.

The BCA event–for the first 50 donors contributing $100 or more by Jan. 24—was first announced Jan. 21 by the organization of 19 communities that total in excess of 2,600 condo units. So,

the window to donate has been rather tight.

“The Palm has graciously agreed to sponsor the event and will feature craft cocktails and an array of specialty menu items prepared especially for the occasion,” stated a BCA press release. “As part of the fundraiser donors will also be eligible for a drawing to win a painting from Lynne Tolleson, a member of the Artists’ Atelier on Miami Circle.”

All donors contributing $100 or above will receive an email invitation for one person to the event. Space is limited to the first 50 donors. Due to space constraints, no tickets will be sold at the event. For details about the event, or to make a donation, visit http://livablebuckhead.com/capitalcampaign/path400pledge/.

The Buckhead Condo Alliance has been a constant supporter of the nonprofit Livable Buckhead and the PATH400 greenway. The 5.2 mile greenway is about halfway complete and will link residents, office workers, and visitors throughout the community.

In addition to the fundraiser event, BCA Board officers have pledged to give the nonprofit Livable Buckhead $2,500 to support PATH400 – if 100 Buckhead residents donate by Feb. 15.

BCA President Ben Howard expressed his excitement about the potential for PATH400 saying, “Greenways and greenspaces are not only great ways to bike and walk around our community, they also link us to art, history, and entertainment which makes Buckhead an even better place to live. BCA has a mission to support the vitality of our residential communities and PATH400 contributes a lot to that. ”

The contribution of a painting comes through another PATH400 neighbor, the Artists’ Atelier, an artist cooperative located at Miami Circle. Lynn Tolleson, a Buckhead resident who is also an artist from the Atelier, has donated a painting for the BCA drawing.

Ellen Kierr Stein, president of the Artists’ Atelier, noted this event is a “first time partnership between our organizations, and it is so fitting to engage local residents in the goal of completing a greenway that will support the vitality of our incredibly talented community of artists on Miami Circle. We look forward to welcoming PATH400 users at the gallery.”

Contact any of the following BCA Board officers for more information: Ben Howard at BenHoward@gatech.edu; Betsy Scattergood (404) 965-3006 or betsy.scattergood@gmail.com, or Rebecca King at 251.533.4020.