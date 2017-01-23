Greystar Breaks Ground On Two New 55+ Active Adult Apartment Communities

Greystar is pleased to announce that it has broke ground on two new 55+ active adult apartment communities in Georgia. Greystar has begun construction on Overture Barrett and Overture Lindbergh. Overture Barrett is located at 1490 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw and will include 175 luxury apartment homes. Overture Lindbergh is a 190-unit apartment community located at 658 Lindbergh Drive in Atlanta. The new developments will offer an abundance of on-site amenities, social activities and maintenance free living.

“We have tailored both communities to meet the needs of the growing number of active adults 55+,” said John Roberson, Director of Development for Greystar. “Residents can look forward to highly amenitized luxury apartment communities with hospitality-centric service package.”

The communities will include one and two-bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans. Fully appointed apartment homes will offer gourmet kitchens with prep islands, granite countertops, tiled backsplashes, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Floor plans will incorporate features such as wood-style plank flooring, nine-foot ceilings, spacious bathrooms with spa-style showers and garden tubs, walk-in closets, full size top-load washers and dryers and private balconies or patios in select units.

With lifestyle and service as the key pillars of the community, the communities will offer daily continental breakfast, social activities and events such as happy hours, cooking classes and wine tastings, and thoughtfully designed amenity spaces. A full-time activities director and a professional concierge will be on staff to serve residents through full-time programming of activities and coordinating and delivering a la carte services (housekeeping, personal trainers, etc.). Additional amenities will include a resident clubhouse, swimming pool and spa, demonstration kitchen, coffee bar and bistro, library, game room, theater room, yoga studio, fitness center, full service salon and business center.

Nearly a dozen Overture properties across the United States are breaking ground in 2016. Communities are situated in urban city centers with walkability to destination shopping, dining, arts and entertainment venues, parks and outdoor recreation. The communities are currently planned in locations within Georgia, Texas, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, California and Arizona.

Construction is expected to be completed on Overture Barrett by February 2018 and Overture Lindbergh by summer 2017. For more information on Overture properties, visit www.liveoverture.com

About Greystar: