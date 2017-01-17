Public gets chance for input Jan. 19 on BUCKHEAD REdeFINED master plan

On Thusday (Jan. 19), the Buckhead public has an opportunity to review and provide input on some ambitious concepts for reducing traffic congestion, adding greenspaces and addressing other major challenges resulting from the first three months of work on the community’s master plan update, called BUCKHEAD REdeFINED.

A public concept workshop will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium of the Atlanta International School, located at 2890 North Fulton Drive.

The public has provided input on various aspects of the BUCKHEAD REdeFINED plan through meetings, online surveys and intercept interviews. “There are some big ideas on the table for discussion,” said Denise Starling, Livable Buckhead executive director and lead for the master plan update project.

The concept workshop takes the plan to the next level, giving community members an opportunity to review concepts for improving connectivity and adding public spaces.

“Buckhead has seen dramatic changes in demographics and development over the past 16 years,” Starling explained. “While the changes have been overwhelmingly positive, there’s no question that Buckhead needs to improve on a variety of fronts in order to support continued growth without sacrificing quality of life. Achieving that requires bold steps, which is what our team will present on the 19th.”

Among the ideas to be presented are a diverging diamond interchange at GA 400 and Lenox Rd., removal of the ramps on Lenox Rd. near Phipps Plaza, and a multi-use “loop” trail to increase bike and pedestrian connectivity.

“We need to hear from all segments of Buckhead’s population,” said Starling. “High-rise residents have a different perspective from people who live in single-family homes, and it’s important for our plan to reflect the priorities of both groups.”

Starling added, “We intend to begin implementation on some of the ideas in this plan in the second half of 2017, so now is the time for people to make sure their voices are heard.”

The meeting will begin with a formal presentation of plan concepts, including the results of a walking audit being conducted by Dan Burden, a national walkability expert. Following the formal presentation, breakout sessions organized by geographic area will allow participants to provide feedback on the ideas that will most directly affect them.

The Thursday meeting is the second of three public events to gather input and share progress updates. A copy of the presentation from the first meeting and other information about BUCKHEAD REdeFINED is available via the project website – buckheadredefined.com.

BUCKHEAD REdeFINED is being led by five Buckhead organizations – Livable Buckhead, Buckhead Community Improvement District, Buckhead Coalition, Buckhead Business Association and Buckhead Rotary.

The process is also being guided by a steering committee representing more than 40 different interests in the community.

BUCKHEAD REdeFINED incorporates two large projects already underway – the park over GA 400 and improvements to the Lenox Road corridor – and it will develop 100-day and five-year action plans to guide Buckhead development and improvements.

The entire project is scheduled to continue through April 2017. BUCKHEAD REdeFINED is being funded largely by the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Livable Centers Initiative.