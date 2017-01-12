Children’s Healthcare starts new Center for Advanced Pediatrics near Buckhead

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) has broken ground on its Center for Advanced Pediatrics ambulatory care center, a new 260,000-square-foot facility situated at I-85 and North Druid Hills Road in Brookhaven, just next door to Buckhead.

Located at 1400 Tullie Road N.E., the Center for Advanced Pediatrics will house 457 physicians and employees and anticipates managing more than 100,000 patient visits in the first year.

The development cost was undisclosed, but the Atlanta Business Chronicle reports that contractors familiar with the project estimate that the facility could cost anywhere from $90 million to $120 million to build.

Pulmonology, neurology, cardiology and diabetes are a few of the specialties that will move into the new building, which will be centrally located to CHOA’s three hospital campuses: Egleston, Hughes Spalding and Scottish Rite. Basic imaging and phlebotomy services will also be available at the facility.

In addition to physician space, the six-story property will have telemedicine capabilities, flexible exam rooms, a teaching classroom and a demonstration kitchen. Additional features of the site include gardens and green space around the building and a dedicated parking deck. CHOA has not announced an expected completion date.