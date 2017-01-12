CBRE Group Inc. may move office to Buckhead’s Three Alliance Center

CBRE Group Inc., the global commercial real estate firm, is pondering an agreement to move its Atlanta office to Tishman Speyer’s new Three Alliance Center office tower in Buckhead, according to a report by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

CBRE would occupy about four floors in the 30-story tower, becoming one of its largest tenants, taking at least 100,000 square feet, or about 20 percent of the building, according to the ABC report.

A lease has yet to be signed with Tishman Speyer, though an agreement could be reached by the end of the first quarter the ABC reports, although CBRE and Tishman Speyer declined comment.

CBRE currently occupies a little more than 100,000 square feet at Terminus 100, the first tower in the large Buckhead mixed-use project Cousins Properties Inc. began developing at Peachtree and Piedmont roads more than 10 years ago. CBRE has been one of the largest tenants in Terminus and still has time remaining on its lease.

If Tishman Speyer lands CBRE (No. 259 on the Fortune 500 list) it would add strong leasing momentum as construction begins to wrap up on Three Alliance building, which overlooks Georgia 400 at Lenox Road.

Last month, Atlanta Business Chronicle reported financial services provider State Street Corp. will relocate to the tower, occupying the 14th and 15th floors. In 2016, Global Payments also confirmed it will move its headquarters to Three Alliance, the only spec office tower under construction in Buckhead and one of the few in Atlanta.