Atlier boutique in Buckhead robbed; store worker tied up, put in closet

Popular Buckhead boutique the Atlier Store, in the 2800 block of Piedmont Road, was robbed on Monday and one of its workers tied up, according to a news report by WAGA-TV.

The thieves — a man and woman — entered the store Monday morning, pulled out a gun, took the woman’s cellphone and ordered her into a closet, Zip-tying her hands, the TV station said.

Tens of thousands of dollars worth of designer clothing and shoes- including shoe brands such as Yeezy, Air Jordan and Balenciaga – were ransacked during the armed robbery.

The store told FOX 5 news almost the entire inventory of the two-story Atlier store, including an independent designer shoe display rented out by another retailer, was pillaged by the robbers.

Police said a store worker was preparing to open the boutique, when a man and a woman approached the front of the store carrying shoes and clothing. Police said the worker believed the individuals were arriving to drop off new inventory, as is customary, and allowed them to enter.

Police said the robbers dropped their belongings, and one pulled out a gun, stealing the woman’s cell phone and forcing her into a closet and ordering her to count to 100.

The individuals, police said, fled in a silver newer-model Hyundai SUV. Another worker eventually arrived and freed the female worker of her hand ties.

“It was a nightmare for her,” said store manager Carl Bastin, who was also shocked at the sheer amount of items taken. “I was in disbelief,.. We don’t know how long we will continue remaining closed,” Bastin said, as the owner is debating whether to keep the store in operation.

Police said they have not announced ties to any other crimes in the metro area, although the ordeal was hours after another high-end store was targeted a mile away from Atlier. Police said the Tod’s luxury leather bags and goods store was smashed into, early Monday morning, and $24,000 worth of goods were taken.