Atlanta begins 2017 with new police chief and Zone 2 commander for Buckhead

Atlanta begins 2017 with a new police chief—the second female chief in the city’s history—and Buckhead also has a new Atlanta Police Department Zone 2 commander.

Erika Shields, a 21-year veteran of the Atlanta police force, was sworn in as Atlanta’s 24th Chief of Police on Tuesday in what the Atlanta Journal-

Constitution described as “a swanky reception at the Commerce Club, one of the favorite dining and hobnobbing spots of the city’s movers and shakers.”

Beverly Harvard was the city’s first female police chief, assuming the office in 1994.

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed said the swearing-in ceremony was in essence the second time he had named Shields the city’s top cop, just weeks after making the announcement of her appointment in early December after Police Chief George Turner retired.

Shields joined the Atlanta Police Department in 1995. During her tenure she has served as a Patrol Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Major and Deputy Chief. Turner served six years as chief.

Major James B. (Barry) Shaw is the new APD Zone 2 Commander, replacing Major Van Hobbs, who is replacing Shaw as Commander of the APD’s Code Enforcement Section.

Shaw is an Atlanta native who joined the Atlanta Police Department in 1990, after serving four years in the United States Air Force. In January 2014, Shaw was appointed to the rank of Major and assigned to the Code Enforcement Section.

After graduating from the Atlanta Police Academy as the valedictorian of Class 142, Shaw was assigned to Zone One Evening Watch as a patrol officer. In 1995, he was assigned to the Auto Theft

Task Force as one of the original six members. He was promoted to Sergeant in 1998 and served as the watch supervisor in Zone 3 and Zone 5.

In 2001, He was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to Zone 5 as the Evening Watch Commander. As a Lieutenant, Shaw also served as the commander of the Auto Theft Unit. In this position, he helped design and coordinate how the Criminal Investigations Division would respond to crime in every zone. He has also served as the commander of the Zone Six Investigations and Property Control Units. In November 2010, he was appointed to the rank of Captain and served as an Assistant Zone Commander for Zones One and Six.

Major Shaw has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience and is the proud father of four children. He is active with coaching youth athletics and graduated summa cum laude from Saint Leo University with a Criminal Justice degree.