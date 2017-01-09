Multi-talented Hawks co-owner Jesse Itzler to keynote BBA Annual Luncheon

Jesse Itzler—entrepreneur, author, endurance athlete, former rapper and an owner of the Atlanta Hawks—will be the featured speaker at the Buckhead Business Association’s 2017 Annual Luncheon this week.

Itzler, who is co-founder of Marquis Jet and founder of The 100 Mile Group will headline the program Thursday (Jan. 12), beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Atlanta Marriott Buckhead Hotel & Conference Center, which will also feature presentation of the 2016 BBA Buckhead Business of the Year awards.

Nominees for the Buckhead Business of the Year award are Ahlers & Ogletree, Doraku Buckhead, Kazoo Toys, Kendra Scott and Woo Skincare & Cosmetics. The BBA will also announce the 2016 Buckhead Beautification of the Year, Buckhead Entrepreneur of the Year and Sam Massell Bullish on Buckhead award recipients.

Itzler only eats fruit until noon, loves Run-D.M.C., and enjoys living life “out of the box.” Actually, it is proclaimed he doesn’t even have a box.

Itzler co-founded Marquis Jet, the world’s largest prepaid private jet card company, in 2001 and he and his partner later sold it to Berkshire Hathaway/NetJets. He then partnered with Zico coconut water, which was sold to The Coca-Cola Company in 2013.

Itzler is a former rapper on MTV and he produced and sang both the NBA’s Emmy Award-winning “I Love This Game” music campaign and the popular New York Knicks anthem “Go NY Go.” Itzler is also the author of the best-selling book “Living With A SEAL.“

When he is not out training for his next 100 mile run or being a dad to his four kids, Itzler can be found at the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks games, where he is an owner of the team. He is married to Spanx founder Sara Blakely and the couple and their 4 children live in Buckhead.

According to a BBA announcement, ticket prices for the luncheon increased as Monday, Jan. 9. The new pricing for individuals is $85 for BBA members and $95 for non-members. Prices for tables seating 10 are $775 for BBA members and $800 for non-members.

Purchase tickets at http://www.buckheadbusiness.org/annual-luncheon