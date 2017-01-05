Henri’s Bakery to relocate permanently to Andrews Square this spring

Buckhead’s long-time Henri’s Bakery & Café—which earlier announced plans to “temporarily” relocate and then return when its site in the Village was redeveloped by Alliance Residential—apparently has since decided that plan was half-baked and now will relocate permanently to Andrews Square.

That was the word recently distributed in an announcement from the Atlanta regional headquarters of developer Edens, which in August began a major renovation of Andrews Square, just around the corner from Henri’s present location at 61 Irby Avenue.

Edens has been filling Andrews Square, a 2.6-acre shopping center it acquired in 2014 for $19.1 million, with local retailers, such as Lucy’s Market, Boxwoods Garden & Gifts and Poppy’s Boutique. Henri’s should reopen at Andrews Square this spring.

In late 2015, BuckheadView reported that Phoenix, Arizona-based Alliance Residential Co. was in the process of acquiring the Henri’s site at 61 Irby Avenue to build an apartment project there with ground-floor retail. Henri’s was to relocate in that first-floor retail space.

But Henri’s, which has been located in the West Village since 1969, decided to make its permanent home at Andrews Square rather than make a temporary move to a Village location.

The new Henri’s will take about 2,000 square feet at Andrews Square and will have a similar layout as the current restaurant, with a bakery, sandwich counter and grab-and-go options. It will feature outdoor seating along Cains Hill Place, along with seating inside the center’s courtyard.

Henri Fiscus had opened the bakery in 1929 at the corner of Peachtree and 10th streets. Over the years, it moved around to several locations including Rhodes Center, Peachtree Palisades and the corner of Peachtree and Piedmont Avenue, before settling at Irby Avenue in 1969. The family opened a second location in Sandy Springs in 1984.

Fiscus’ granddaughter Madeline Leonard has run the business with several family members (sisters Suzette DiNardo, Mimi Veerkamp and Michelle Teihaber, and brother Henri Ray Bell) since Fiscus died in 1974.

“It’s important that Henri’s is part of the Buckhead Village,” Leonard said in a statement. “We love this community and the special place Henri’s has in it. We’re excited to relocate to a location that will allow us to continue serving our neighborhood that has so wonderfully embraced us.”