German real estate firm purchases The Forum at West Paces office tower

Munich-based GLL Real Estate Partners has purchased The Forum at West Paces, a nine-story, 220,000-square-foot office tower located at 3290 Northside Parkway in Buckhead from Atlanta-based Cousins Properties for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2001, The Forum at West Paces was 96 percent leased at the time of sale, with tenants including healthcare and financial institutions, wealth managers, attorneys, investment funds and other professional services.

The building features tenant balconies on every floor, onsite security, a fitness center and an adjacent five-story parking garage. CBRE’s Atlanta office represented Cousins Properties in the transaction.