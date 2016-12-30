Buckhead Coalition plans mayoral candidates ‘conversation’ at annual event

The Buckhead Coalition leadership organization has arranged to introduce the eight announced candidates in the 2017 Atlanta mayoral race, which it has graded as creditable, with a “conversation” involving each during the Coalition’s Annual Meeting Jan. 25.

The nonprofit association of 100 invited CEO-type business leaders operates the Better Community Political Action Committee (BC PAC) to address City of Atlanta nonpartisan contests of Mayor, City Council, and Board of Education every four years.

The “Conversation” with the eight candidates will include questions of Peter Aman, Keisha Bottoms, Vincent Fort, Kwanza Hall, Ceasar Mitchell, Mary Norwood, Michael Sterling, and Cathy Woolard, conducted by Rickey Bevington of Georgia Public Broadcasting and Denis O’Hayer of Atlanta Public Broadcasting.

The attendance at the Coalition’s yearly luncheon program attracts local elected officials, representatives of major news media, and management of area civic organizations, together with the noted business heads.

Normally the Coalition, in its 29th year of community service, engages prominent keynote speakers for the event, but stated that starting the process of “selecting the new administration for Atlanta will be the most important issue facing us” from now to November, according to Coalition President Sam Massell (a former mayor of Atlanta).

Although the luncheon is believed to be the only such area annual event that doesn’t sell tickets, and the attendance is strictly by invitation, the working press will be invited to report the news that takes place during the expected 16 minutes of this part of the program.