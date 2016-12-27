Pine Hills Residents Announce ‘Friends of Pine Hills Park’

With the recent purchase of approximately 4 acres of land on Lenox Road by City Councilman Howard Shook, a group of Pine Hills residents have formed ‘The Friends of Pine Hills Park’ in association with Park Pride. The Friends have also secured sponsorship from the Atlanta Classical Academy which will help provide early manpower to help clear any dangerous debris and address site safety. This early engagement will make way for careful assessment of the topography and natural environment, leading to the most desirable vision for this new green space.

“We are very excited and thankful to Councilman Shook for securing and purchasing this land. We aim to facilitate a careful approach and visionary greenspace design that fits appropriately within our neighborhood, and provides a natural and passive Park area for all to enjoy” said Joe Santifer, the founder of this new community group.

Pine Hills is located in northeast Atlanta and serves as a gateway to Buckhead’s Financial District as well as popular shopping and dining destinations. Since its original development after World War II, Pine Hills residents have worked hard to ensure that their neighborhood maintains the perfect balance between sustainable growth and natural beauty.

A greenspace study conducted in 2009 showed that Councilman Shook’s District 7 had the least amount of parkland of any area in the City of Atlanta. It also ranked last when compared with other major cities. Since that study was conducted, many groups have been working diligently to create more parks and pedestrian trails in the area. Nancy Bliwise, president of the Pine Hills Neighborhood Association adds her support by sharing, “The Friends of Pine Hills Park hope to build on those efforts by transforming this new parkland into a beautiful community space that all visitors and residents can enjoy”.

About The Friends of Pine Hill Park

THE FRIENDS OF PINE HILL PARK was established in November, 2016 by individuals consisting Pine Hills Neighborhood residents and friends, whose mission is to provide for the safe use and enjoyment within Pine Hills Park by residents, visitors, and all other natural elements of the Park. Pine Hills is a neighborhood located in northeast Atlanta and is part of Buckhead (Fulton Co.) and Brookhaven (Dekalb Co.). Residents enjoy the privacy and beauty of tree-lined streets, a strong sense of community, and the convenience of in-town living. The neighborhood is in close proximity to the Buckhead business district, GA 400, I-85 and the Lenox MARTA Station.

Photo: Pine Hills residents and Atlanta Classical Academy Students examine features of Lenox Rd properties. (L to R) Hannah Pearl, Alex Hoefer, Aurora Santifer, Sam Hilgeman, Matthew Celecia, Dale Hoefer, Bill Pearl, Joe Santifer (Photo Credit – Margaret Celecia)