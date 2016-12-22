South American Luxury Chocolatier Opens First U.S. Store in Buckhead

The chocolatier opened its new location just before Black Friday and the crucial holiday shopping season. According to JLL’s 2016 Holiday Forecast, consumers will spend more money on holiday gifts this year than ever before. Retail sales are expected to increase 4% from 2015, with two-thirds of shoppers expecting to spend up to $750 on gifts.

La Fête Chocolat, based in Santiago, Chile, currently operates 35 stores across Chile. The company selected Atlanta for its first U.S outpost to capitalize on the city’s established distribution channels. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport offers direct flights to Santiago, a critical factor for La Fête. The chocolatier is currently considering expansion opportunities throughout the Southeast, including potential retail locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama.

“Our team is honored to work with a renowned high-end retailer such as La Fête Chocolat. Through JLL’s iDesk platform, we have the resources necessary to navigate the cultural complexities of global real estate expansion,” said Williams.

“Atlanta’s accessibility and sophisticated distribution network were instrumental to La Fête’s US expansion strategy,” added John Bemis, Sr. Director of Retail for JLL. “Atlanta is truly emerging as a destination for global business.”