Arrest warrants issued for attorney Tex McIver in shooting death of wife

Atlanta police said Wednesday (Dec. 21) arrest warrants have been issued charging Atlanta attorney Claud “Tex” McIver with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in the shooting death of his wife and prominent businesswoman Diane McIver.

McIver shot his wife in the back as the Buckhead couple rode in their SUV near Piedmont Park, late on the night of Sept. 27. He was in the back seat and she in the front when his .38-caliber revolver discharged. She died later that night at the hospital.

McIver has said the shooting was an accident. Atlanta police have been investigating for the better part of three months, according to a story by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The involuntary manslaughter charge is a felony, police said. The reckless conduct charge is a misdemeanor.

“This has completely destroyed his life,” John “Spike” McIver, Tex’s brother, told the AJC Wednesday, Dec. 21. “This was his life mate. They were inseparable. This was a horrible accident.”

Spike McIver said his brother called him Tuesday night to say that he’d heard the warrants were being issued and that he was trying to arrange for booking at the jail.

“He’s very depressed about it,” McIver said of his brother. “He keeps getting hit over and over from one direction and another. … He’s upset that this is occurring on Christmas week. They could’ve waited, but they work in strange ways.”

Channel 2 Action News reported that McIver has until 8 p.m. to turn himself in.