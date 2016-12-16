Piedmont Hospital’s $603M new building, renovation gets state approval

The Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH) this week approved Piedmont Atlanta Hospital’s request to renovate its main campus and add an adjacent 16-story bed tower—a $603 million project that will be the largest health care project yet in Georgia.

“This is an important step in building a better Piedmont Atlanta campus and expanding our ability to deliver the best healthcare in Georgia,” said Matt Gove, Piedmont Atlanta Hospital’s chief consumer officer, in a statement. “We are appreciative of the approval and excited about moving this project forward.”

In Georgia, large health care projects must be approved by state government, and Piedmont filed its Certificate of Need application — the largest ever filed in Georgia — on Aug. 1. DCH had until Dec. 12 to make its decision.

The planned tower, called The Marcus Tower because of a $75 million grant from The Marcus Foundation given to kick off the renovation, will be anchored by the Marcus Heart and Vascular Center. It will also contain 408 patient beds, 10 operating rooms, eight cardiac catheterization labs and four electrophysiology labs.

The project involves 870,305 square feet of new construction, and the renovation of about 45,583 square feet, though some of this work will be done on its main campus.

The tower will rise where the Sheffield Building, an aging medical office building, stands today near the corner of Peachtree and Collier roads. Piedmont bought the Sheffield Building last year and plans to raze it to make way for the tower.

Construction will involve creating a new entry to the building with updated traffic signaling “expected to improve traffic flow along Collier Road,” an area already plagued by congestion, and a new 300-car parking garage, which will involve excavation of at least 40 to 50 feet.

HKS Architects designed the project and Brasfield & Gorrie will build it. CBRE is program manager.

Piedmont’s existing campus is also in need of a major renovation, because most of its buildings are over 40 years old or nearing 40 years old.

Demolition of the Sheffield Building is scheduled to begin January 2017. Phase One, which will cost $465 million and includes the first six floors of the tower, is slated to be completed in September 2020, with renovation continuing through 2021. Phase Two, which will cost $138 million, begins in 2022, and one patient floor will be built per year though 2026, when two floors will be “upfit.” Two floors of the tower will consist of underground parking.

The first phase primarily includes cardiac services like cardiac intervention, cardiac surgery, thoracic surgery and vascular surgery. Piedmont currently has the largest cardiac practice among all Georgia hospitals. In 2014, it performed 1,248 total heart surgeries, more than any other hospital in the state. Piedmont hopes to start using the completed portion of the building by the fourth quarter of 2020.