Homewood Suites by Hilton Atlanta Buckhead Completes Renovation of Guestrooms, Public Areas and Exterior

BRE Newton Hotels Property Owner LLC is pleased to announce the completed renovation of the 92-suite Homewood Suites by Hilton Atlanta Buckhead hotel located at 3566 Piedmont Road NE. The property celebrated with a grand re-opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, October 27 conducted by the Buckhead Business Association. The event was not only attended by guests and clients, but also by the Buckhead Council and Georgia Hospitality and Lodging Association. The renovation included all guestrooms, public spaces and exterior of the hotel.

“Our renovation transformation reflects our continual commitment to deliver guests the highest quality accommodations, service and convenience they have come to expect from staying at Homewood Suites by Hilton Atlanta Buckhead,” said Dimetrius Blackmon, general manager.

As part of the renovation, improvements were made to the guestrooms and lobby including new furniture, carpet and appliances. Exterior renovations included repainting, the addition of brick accent and an updated pool and patio area.

Homewood Suites Atlanta Buckhead provides a combination of one and two bedroom suites, featuring fully-equipped kitchens and separate living and sleeping areas. Guests are also provided all the essentials needed for a comfortable and convenient stay including complimentary daily full-hot breakfast, evening social Monday-Thursday, Wi-Fi and grocery shopping service. Travelers can unwind with an outdoor kitchen and grill area, fitness center and pool.

Located at 3566 Piedmont Road NE, Homewood Suites by Hilton Atlanta Buckhead offers guests convenient access to well-known Buckhead restaurants, shopping and entertainment, MARTA, and downtown and Midtown Atlanta.

Homewood Suites by Hilton Atlanta Buckhead participates in Hilton’s award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton HHonors®. Hilton HHonors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to benefits including an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities that are available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton HHonors app, where HHonors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Homewood Suites by Hilton Atlanta Buckhead or call +1 404 365 0001.

Read more about Homewood Suites by Hilton at www.homewoodsuites.com and www.news.homewoodsuites.com.