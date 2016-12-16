Atlanta’s Commissioner of Public Works leaving for same job in Austin, TX

Atlanta Commissioner of Public Works Richard Mendoza has accepted a position with the city of Austin, Texas, as director of public works and will be leaving Atlanta Jan. 11 after six years with the city. Deputy Chief Operating Officer William Johnson will replace Mendoza.

“For the last six years, Richard Mendoza has been a vital member of my senior team and has led the department of public works with integrity, professionalism and a deep commitment to public service,” Mayor Kasim Reed said in a news release.

“Under his leadership, we have made significant investments in our city’s infrastructure and have completed a number of transformative transportation projects, including the launch of the Atlanta Streetcar, the modernization of the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive corridor, and developing a plan which will cut our infrastructure backlog by 50 percent by 2020,” Reed added.

Mendoza said, “The mayor’s leadership and support have afforded me the opportunity to grow both professionally and personally, and I will always be grateful. I am honored to have worked with such incredibly talented and dedicated employees. I will miss each and every one of them.”

Mendoza has been responsible for leading Atlanta’s offices of transportation, solid waste and fleet services. The department of public works is comprised of over 780 employees with an annual operating budget of $100.3 million and a capital budget of $50 million.

Under Mendoza’s leadership, the department completed the $150 million quality of life infrastructure bond program and developed plans for the Renew Atlanta $250 million infrastructure bond, which voters overwhelmingly approved in March 2015.

Mendoza also led the department’s efforts to repurpose $10.8 million of dormant residual bond and trust funds to critical transportation needs; completed several critical bridge replacements; and started a high-priority sidewalk repair program.

In addition to managing critical infrastructure initiatives for the Reed Administration, Mendoza oversaw the completion of transportation projects and implemented measures to increase departmental efficiency.

Under his leadership, the department of public works piloted new LED street light conversions, consolidated and reorganized the solid waste services division to increase service levels and resume residential street sweeping, and purchased the city’s first alternative fuel compressed natural gas powered garbage trucks and conducted the city’s first successful online auction of surplus vehicles and equipment.

Expressing her delight in Mendoza’s move to Austin, interim City Manager Elaine Hart said, “His more than 27 years of experience in public service management and civil engineering will be the vital in leading our public works staff on many critical infrastructure and civil engineering projects.”