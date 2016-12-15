Farmers Market ends 2016 season Dec. 17; adds holiday artists’ market

The last Peachtree Road Farmers Market for the 2016 season is this Saturday, Dec. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to noon inside at the Cathedral of St. Philip. In addition to the line-up of farmers and prepared food vendors, more than 35 artists will be displaying locally made wares for last-minute holiday shopping.

The artists are producing fine jewelry, original paintings and photography, handcrafted clothing and accessories, doggy treats, bath and body collections, pottery, fiber and paper art, wooden boards and bowls, woven baskets, wreaths, and much.

Peachtree Road Farmers Market executive director Lauren Carey points out, “Since its founding in 2007, we have become the state’s largest producer-only farmers market, which means all items are sold by the farmer/maker with no reselling.”

This year the market added a second day during most of the season “to serve as a place for community,” Carey explained.

“The addition of the Wednesday evening market series has provided all the delights of Saturday with a more casual pace,” explained Carey. “Families gather for farm-to fork-dinners and mid-week groceries, enjoying the fellowship while the kids enjoy the playground.”

The Peachtree Road Farmers Market will reopen for its 2017 season on Saturday April 1 and will run through Dec. 16. The Wednesday Evening Market will open for 2017 on April 19 and run through Oct. 25

The Peachtree Road Farmers Market continues to partner with Wholesome Wave Georgia to double food stamp benefits at the market and has provided over $23,000 in benefits.

“Not only does the program make healthy choices from local farmers more affordable, it keeps the money in the community,” Carey said. “One of my favorite programs is our partnership with Meals on Wheels Atlanta. Each week we buy over 150 lbs. of fresh produce from our farmers at market close to provide food to local seniors in need.”

The market has supplied over 5,000 pounds of fresh locally grown veggies to feed the senior community.

“The market would not be possible without support from our sponsors: Country Financial, Piedmont Healthcare, Wholesome Wave Georgia, and Whole Foods Buckhead,” said Carey. “We are grateful to our host, The Cathedral of St. Philip, our team of 31 volunteers, our farmers, vendors, and artisans.

“Most importantly, it is our shoppers who support the market in sun, rain, cold, and summer heat! Without your commitment to the market and to buying local, none of this would be possible,” she added.