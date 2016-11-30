The Buck Storyteller Statue Placed In Front Of The Fulton County Library – Buckhead Branch

Last week, The Buck Storyteller statue that proudly stood tall in Charlie Loudermilk Park found a new home in front of a place full of stories and imagination in the heart of Buckhead.

After sitting in storage for the past year and a half, while Charlie Loudermilk Park was under renovations, The Buck Storyteller statue was moved to the Fulton County Library – Buckhead Branch where it will greet visitors.

“The Buckhead Branch of the Fulton County library could not be a better place for The Buck Storyteller statue,” said Darion Dunn, director of capital improvements and planning – Buckhead Community Improvement District (BCID). “This statue tells the story of one of the most well-known areas in Atlanta and now it can continue to tell that story to everyone who goes in and out of the library or while shopping at The Shops at Buckhead Atlanta.”

This unique statue was created by Alabama artist, Frank Fleming and features a bronze sculpture of a man with a buck’s head seated on a log telling the story of Buckhead to several tiny creatures. The statue was commissioned for more than $200,000 by the Buckhead Coalition and placed in the triangle where Roswell, Peachtree and Paces Ferry meet in 1998.