OpenTable ranks 3 Buckhead restaurants among top 100 U.S. steakhouses

Three Buckhead restaurants — Bones, Chops and Hal’s, —have made the cut among the top steakhouses in the U.S. based on information from more than 5 million restaurant reviews written by verified OpenTable diners for over 20,000 restaurants, according to OpenTable.com.

The 100 Best Steakhouses in America for 2016 list was recently released by OpenTable and includes steakhouses from 28 states and the District of Columbia. They were not ranked.

OpenTable analyzed reviews from Oct. 1, 2015 to Sept. 30, 2016 for restaurants in the “steak” cuisine category with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews.

“With its long history and timeless traditions, the steakhouse occupies a special place in our nation’s dining culture,” says Caroline Potter, OpenTable Chief Dining Officer. “These winning restaurants are honoring those comforting – and delicious — traditions while providing top-notch hospitality that diners want to return for again and again.

The three Buckhead restaurants that secured a spot on the list of 100 follows along with their scores:

Bones, 3130 Piedmont Road, had an OpenTable score of 4.8 out of 5. Bones opened in 1979 and has been recognized with the Best of Atlanta Steakhouse Award each year running for the past 16 years. Bones specializes in prime beef, fresh seafood, Maine lobster and acclaimed wine cellar.

Chops, 70 West Paces Ferry Road, had an OpenTable score of 4.6 out of 5. Chops is an Atlanta icon and consistently ranks as one of the top 10 steakhouses in the country. Their seafood is flown in fresh daily, and their must-try dishes include the Savannah Lump Crab Cocktail and Famous Jumbo Batter Fried Lobster Tail.

Hal’s, 30 Old Ivy Road, had an OpenTable score of 4.7 out of 5. Hal’s “is not the typical highbrow restaurant so often equated with food of this quality,” OpenTable said. The staff at Hal’s is known for being genuine and welcoming, and they’ve been together for more than 17 years.