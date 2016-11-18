Don’t Dread Buckhead Holiday Traffic BCID Increases Traffic Officer Program

Fifth year of program begins Black Friday through December 26

ATLANTA – November 16, 2016 – Black Friday should be easier in Buckhead this year. The 2016 Buckhead Community Improvement District’s (CID) Holiday Traffic Officer Program will launch for the shopping season on Black Friday and run through December 26. Created in an effort to help ease holiday traffic in the Buckhead area five years ago, the Buckhead CID funds and manages the deployment of additional off-duty Atlanta Police Department (APD) traffic officers in main congested locations.

The holiday traffic officer program focuses on helping traffic move more efficiently during peak rush hour times by keeping the intersections clear when drivers are entering or exiting shopping malls, offices or retail developments.

“We want to do our part to help residents and visitors coming to Buckhead’s shops, restaurants and hotels to have an enjoyable and unforgettable experience,” said Jim Durrett, Buckhead CID executive director. “We don’t want the additional holiday traffic to be a burden to guests enjoying what Buckhead has to offer during the holiday season.”

Officers will be posted at road intersections that correlate to Lenox Square Mall and Phipps Plaza, and also will include:

Peachtree Road at Lenox Road

Peachtree Road at Lenox Parkway

Peachtree Road at Monarch/Mall Entrance

Lenox Road at Kingsboro Road

Lenox Road at Wright Avenue

Peachtree at Oak Valley

This year’s holiday traffic officer schedule will be:

DAY DATES TIMES Friday November 25 noon to 9 p.m. Saturday November 26 2 to 8 p.m. Friday December 2 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday December 3 1 to 8 p.m. Friday December 9 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday December 10 1 to 9 p.m. Thursday December 15 4 to 7 p.m. Friday December 16 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday December 17 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday December 18 2 to 9 p.m. Monday December 19 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday December 20 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday December 21 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday December 22 3 to 8 p.m. Friday December 23 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday December 24 1 to 6 p.m. Monday December 26 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

