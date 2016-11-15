Shepherd Center And Gas South Arrangement Addresses Adolescent Sports Injuries

The Buckhead Coalition has generated another $7,500 to benefit children hurt participating in various sporting events. As in the past three years, this has been the result of a partnership with Gas South and the Shepherd Center, now totaling $26,500.

Addressing the Coalition’s mission to “nurture the quality of life of those who live, visit, work, and play in Buckhead’s twenty-eight-square-miles”, the arrangement is one particularly reacting to those at all levels in football suffering concussions. These accidents can be decreased with better equipment and better rules of play, but after the fact will require healing arts such as the adolescent program at Shepherd Center.

The Coalition program provides a decreased charge for gas delivery from Gas South for the consumer, as well as a “commission” to Shepherd Center on the incremental sales as a result of this marketing tool. Those in this picture, from left to right, are James Shepherd, Chairman of Shepherd Center; Sam Massell, President of Buckhead Coalition; Alana Shepherd, Secretary of Shepherd Board; Kevin Greiner, CEO of Gas South, and J.T. Brooks, Rogersville, TN Cherokee High School, sports-injured Shepherd Center patient.

Prospects wanting to support this arrangement can do so by signing in at www.gas-south.com/buckhead