Back in 1989, media mogul Ted Turner exclaimed, “We need a superhero for the Earth. Let’s call him Captain Planet.” The idea spawned a hit animated TV series of the same name. Two years later, the Captain Planet Foundation (CPF) was born with the goal of spreading Captain Planet’s message of environmental stewardship around the world. Today, the organization is 25 years strong and celebrating with a gala on Dec. 9 at the Inter- Continental Buckhead Atlanta. Attendees will enjoy a sumptuous dinner, live and silent auctions, world-class entertainment (singers Rufus Wainwright and Alison Krauss have performed in previous years) and the chance to mingle with celebrities on the green carpet. CPF Executive Director Leesa Carter-Jones says, “The evening raises funds for programs that support project-based environmental learning strategies and projects in K to 12 schools in all 50 states and 22 other countries.” Locally, that translates to having a garden in every elementary and middle school in the five major metro-area school districts by the year 2020. The event also honors several eco-conscious superstars such as Britain’s Prince Charles, an outspoken advocate for global sustainability; E.O. Wilson, widely recognized as one of the world’s leading biologists; and Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, a 16-year-old climate change activist. – Jill Becker

CAPTAIN PLANET FOUNDATION 25TH ANNIVERSARY BENEFIT GALA

Dec. 9, 6-9:30 p.m.

$750 per ticket

InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta

3315 Peachtree Road N.E.

Atlanta 30326

404.522.4270

captainplanetfoundation.org/benefitgala