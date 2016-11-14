Attom Debuts First U.S. Based Store In Atlanta

Attom, a luxury men’s concept store based in Switzerland, opened their first U.S. store location in Atlanta, Georgia in October. Attom Atlanta is located at 3035 Peachtree Road A160 in The Shops at Buckhead Atlanta, a shopping center comprising of upscale retail within the Buckhead Atlanta neighborhood. Attom Atlanta celebrated an official grand opening on Friday, November 11, from 7pm – 10pm, where guests enjoyed shopping, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Attendees included many of Sefolosha’s teammates, including Dwight Howard, Paul Millsap, Dennis Schroder, Taurean Prince, Kris Humphries, Mike Muscala, Ryan Kelly, DeAndre Bembry, and Malcolm Delaney.

Attom Concept Store was founded by Zola Dias in 2007 in Switzerland. With 3 locations in Switzerland, Dias partnered with Atlanta Hawks basketball player and Swiss native, Thabo Sefolosha and his wife, Bertille to open Attom’s first U.S. store in Atlanta. Attom’s brand list includes A.P.C., Balmain, Balenciaga, Damir Doma, General Idea, Letasca, Hood By Air, Kenzo, Off-White, Marcelo Burlon, Unravel Project, Maison Margiela, Rick Owens, Y-3, and Versace. Attom Atlanta opened with a dedicated celebrity following and counts Jason Derulo as the store’s key ambassador. Attom Atlanta is open seven days a week.